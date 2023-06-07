News you can trust since 1877
The Toil Trees at Beat-Herder.The Toil Trees at Beat-Herder.
The Toil Trees at Beat-Herder.

Beat-Herder 2023: Local acts ready to put on a show for festival revellers

Who will you be watching at this year’s Beat-Herder?
By John Deehan
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST

With 20+ wild and wonderful stages, and hundreds of acts – from global icons to emerging talent – no musical taste is left unnacounted for at the Ribble Valley festival.

Four days of beats and barminess kicks off on Thursday, July 13th, with Pendulum, Alison Goldfrapp, Eats Everything, Dream Frequency, Tall Paul, and Peter Hook and The Light, among the names lined up to play.

Beat-Herder is very much a festival that celebrates all things local as well though.

So with that in mind, we’ve put together a little list of acts from across East Lancashire who will be gracing one of the many stages this year:

The Factory Stage, Friday, 6pm.

1. The Switch

The Factory Stage, Friday, 6pm. Photo: NA

The Fortress, Sunday, 6pm

2. Matty Robinson

The Fortress, Sunday, 6pm Photo: NA

Friday, Working Men's Club, 2-15pm

3. Billy and The Biscuit Brothers

Friday, Working Men's Club, 2-15pm Photo: NA

Bushrocker Hifi, Friday, 3am

4. Lady C

Bushrocker Hifi, Friday, 3am Photo: NA

