Who will you be watching at this year’s Beat-Herder?

With 20+ wild and wonderful stages, and hundreds of acts – from global icons to emerging talent – no musical taste is left unnacounted for at the Ribble Valley festival.

Four days of beats and barminess kicks off on Thursday, July 13th, with Pendulum, Alison Goldfrapp, Eats Everything, Dream Frequency, Tall Paul, and Peter Hook and The Light, among the names lined up to play.

Beat-Herder is very much a festival that celebrates all things local as well though.

So with that in mind, we’ve put together a little list of acts from across East Lancashire who will be gracing one of the many stages this year:

