The spectacular event drew over 30,000 visitors. Music lovers from across the UK and beyond descended on the town to celebrate one of the most anticipated weekends in the UK music calendar.

With three main venues, the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Fort Vale Little Theatre Acoustic Stage, this year’s festival delivered an unforgettable showcase of rhythm and blues talent and has been hailed as ‘the best one yet.’

Bobby Sethi, who took over the reins at The Union this year said his first Blues’ festival saw the venue packed out and was an ‘unforgettable’ experience that put Colne on the map.

Here is another gallery of amazing photos, taken by Naz Alam and Corbin Ollerenshaw. To view the photos in our previous galleries please click HERE and HERE and HERE.

