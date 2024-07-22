35 amazing images capture final day (Sunday) of the Beat-Herder festival 2024 in Gisburn

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:02 BST
The Beat-Herder festival 2024 is over.

The four day festival in Gisburn, that attracts thousands of party people, kicked off on Thursday and the finale was yesterday.

2024 was billed as a ‘bijou Beat-Herder’ with a return to its roots when it launched two decades ago, the rain held off (apart from a few showers on Saturday night) and Friday saw revellers basking in the hottest day of the year. Here are our photos from the final day.

1. Revellers enjoying the final day (Sunday) at the Beat-Herder Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Revellers enjoying the final day (Sunday) at the Beat-Herder Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Revellers enjoying the final day (Sunday) at the Beat-Herder Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Revellers enjoying the final day (Sunday) at the Beat-Herder Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

