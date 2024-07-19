For the next four days a patch of land in Gisburn in the Ribble Valley will be transformed into a mecca for festival goers in search of live music, magic and mayhem.
Over the past 20 years Beat-Herder has become iconic and thousands look forward to it every year. Here are some images from day one as the revellers arrive, the party gets started and the phrase ‘Herd ‘em up’ goes full throttle.
1. Day one of the Beat-Herder Festival 2024
. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Festival goers arrive at the 2024 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Revellers land for day one at the Beat-Herder festival today in Gisburn
4. Festival goers arrive at the 2024 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
