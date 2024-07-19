33 great photos as revellers arrive for day one of the Beat-Herder Festival 2024 in the Ribble Valley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Jul 2024, 18:11 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 16:05 BST

It’s day one at the iconic festival that is Beat-Herder.

For the next four days a patch of land in Gisburn in the Ribble Valley will be transformed into a mecca for festival goers in search of live music, magic and mayhem.

Over the past 20 years Beat-Herder has become iconic and thousands look forward to it every year. Here are some images from day one as the revellers arrive, the party gets started and the phrase ‘Herd ‘em up’ goes full throttle.

1. Day one of the Beat-Herder Festival 2024

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Revellers land for day one at the Beat-Herder festival today in Gisburn

