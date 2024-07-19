For the next four days a patch of land in Gisburn in the Ribble Valley will be transformed into a mecca for festival goers in search of live music, magic and mayhem.

Over the past 20 years Beat-Herder has become iconic and thousands look forward to it every year. Here are some images from day one as the revellers arrive, the party gets started and the phrase ‘Herd ‘em up’ goes full throttle.