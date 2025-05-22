American Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations at this year's ceremony - full list
- Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone lead the field ahead of the 2025 American Music Awards.
- The event is set to feature a number of firsts - including three brand new catagories this year.
- Here’s the full list of this year’s nominees alongside performances and presenters set to appear in Las Vegas next week.
There are some very familiar faces front and center this year, as the 2025 American Music Awards take place next week (May 26, 2025).
This year’s ceremony, held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, marks the first time in the ceremony’s history that it has been held outside the Greater Los Angeles area. And that’s not the only change to this year’s event.
Three brand new categories have been added in 2025: Album of The Year, Song of The Year, and Social Song of the Year, all making their debuts at the ceremony.
Leading the nominations this year is Kendrick Lamar, who is nominated for no fewer than 10 awards, including the coveted Artist of the Year and Album of The Year for GNX. Post Malone follows closely with eight nominations, including being featured twice in the Collaboration of the Year shortlist – once for his work with Morgan Wallen on I Had Some Help, and again for his guest appearance on Taylor Swift’s single, Fortnight.
Chappell Roan’s meteoric rise in the music scene has earned her seven nominations, including Album of the Year and Favorite Female Pop Artist. Billie Eilish also has seven nominations, with her nod in the Favorite Touring Artist category possibly indicating what fans can expect when she tours the United Kingdom later this year.
The show, being held for the first time on Memorial Day (another first for 2025), will also feature performances by the likes of Benson Boone, Reneé Rapp, Janet Jackson (the recipient of this year’s Icon Award), and Rod Stewart (the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award). Jennifer Lopez is also on hosting duties, alongside a scheduled performance.
American Music Awards 2025 - full list of nominees
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx - Brat
- Gracie Abrams - The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX
- Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Collaboration of the Year
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Marshmello & Kane Brown - Miles on It
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Social Song of the Year
- Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Lola Young - Messy
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Favourite Touring Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Favourite Music Video
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Favourite Male Pop Artist
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Album
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx - Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Favourite Pop Song
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Favourite Male Country Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Favourite Female Country Artist
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Favourite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
- Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?
- Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey - Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favourite Country Song
- Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph - High Road
- Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
- Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
- Gunna - one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX
- Tyler, The Creator - Chromakopia
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- GloRilla - TGIF
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
Favourite Male R&B Artist
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
Favourite R&B Album
- Bryson Tiller - Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA - SOS Deluxe: LANA
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favourite R&B Song
- Chris Brown - Residuals
- Muni Long - Made for Me
- SZA - Saturn
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Favourite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Favourite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favourite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Fuerza Regida - Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma - ÉXODO
- Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P - INCÓMODO
Favourite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny - DtMF
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj - Gata Only
- KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda
- Shakira - Soltera
Favourite Rock Artist
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Favourite Rock Album
- Hozier - Unreal Unearth: Unending
- Koe Wetzel - 9 lives
- The Marías - Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots - Clancy
- Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene
Favourite Rock Song
- Green Day - Dilemma
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Zach Bryan - Pink Skies
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Favourite Afrobeats Artist
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Favourite K-Pop Artist
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids
American Music Awards 2025 - list of performances and presenters
Performances
- Benson Boone
- Blake Shelton
- Gloria Estefan
- Gwen Stefani
- Janet Jackson
- Jennifer Lopez
- Lainey Wilson
- Reneé Rapp
- Rod Stewart
Presenters
- Alix Earle
- Cara Delevingne
- Ciara
- Dan + Shay
- Dylan Efron
- Jordan Chiles
- Kai Cenat
- Megan Moroney
- Nikki Glaser
- Shaboozey
- Tiffany Haddish
- Wayne Brady
