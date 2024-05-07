With several venues hosting a range of musicians, bands and singers the popular event was sponsored and supported by Bowland Breweries, St James Place, Clitheroe Town Council and Arts Council England .

A diverse range of artists performed and the grand finale was performed by the Nikki Iles Jazz Orchestra at The Grand Theatre. A spokesman for the four day event said: “We just want to thank all of our venues and volunteers for hosting our events and for ensuring everything ran smoothly.