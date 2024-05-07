13 photos as Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival attracts 8,500 music lovers over Bank Holiday weekend

The Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival attracted around 8,500 visitors over the Bank Holiday weekend.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th May 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 16:53 BST

With several venues hosting a range of musicians, bands and singers the popular event was sponsored and supported by Bowland Breweries, St James Place, Clitheroe Town Council and Arts Council England.

A diverse range of artists performed and the grand finale was performed by the Nikki Iles Jazz Orchestra at The Grand Theatre. A spokesman for the four day event said: “We just want to thank all of our venues and volunteers for hosting our events and for ensuring everything ran smoothly.

“Thank you to all the amazing bands who played, feedback from each gig has been hugely positive.”

