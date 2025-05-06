Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amazon will be showing one Champions League semi-final on Prime Video this week ⚽

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Video will be showing more Champions League football this week.

It is time for the second-legs of the 2024/25 semi-finals.

But will Arsenal be live on Prime Video?

For the final time in the 2024/ 25 season Amazon viewers will be able to watch Champions League football on Prime Video. The competition is coming to a truly dramatic conclusion as the blockbuster semi-finals have certainly lived up to all expectations.

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Barcelona are all in with a chance of making it to the final in Munich at the end of the month. The first legs took place last week and both ties are firmly in the balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the season, Prime Video has broadcast one Champions League match each game-week live for subscribers at no extra cost on a Tuesday evening. But which of the semi-finals will be on this week?

Which Champions League semi-final is on Prime Video?

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The second-legs of the Champions League semi-finals are set to take place this week - with a place at Munich’s Allianz Arena on May 31. The matches will be split across today (May 6) and tomorrow (May 7).

Last week, Prime Video showed Arsenal’s clash with PSG live from the Emirates Stadium. Gunners fans might be wondering if the second-leg will also be on the streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However for this week, Inter Milan vs Barcelona is on Tuesday night and as such will be the live game on Prime Video. It was announced last year that 17 games will be broadcast on the streaming service throughout the season - up-to and including the semi-finals.

Arsenal’s second-leg will not be on Prime Video this week. It is live on TNT for subscribers.

What time is the Champions League on Prime Video?

The streaming service’s coverage of the second-leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona will start at 7pm. This includes around an hour of build-up before the game at the San Siro kicks-off at 8pm GMT.

How to watch Champions League on Prime Video?

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you will be able to watch a total of 17 Champions League matches on its streaming service during the tournament. It started back in August and you simply need to open up your Prime Video app and click the link for Inter Milan vs Barcelona this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you need to pay extra?

Prime members in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), Channel Islands and Isle of Man can watch 17 exclusive UEFA Champions League matches each season on Prime Video for no additional fees.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.