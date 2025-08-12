Alien: Earth is set to crash land on Disney Plus this week 🚨

Alien: Earth is set to make its highly anticipated debut.

The TV show is a spin-off of the iconic horror franchise.

But when exactly will the episode be out?

On Earth no-one can hear you scream… wait that’s not how it goes? The iconic Alien franchise is coming home to our planet and the small screen.

Xenomorphs will be scrambling across your TV over the coming weeks. Noah Hawley, who previously adapted Fargo for television, is at the helm of this highly anticipated horror sci-fi series.

Alien: Earth is the latest entry in the iconic franchise and it is about to crash land on Disney Plus/ Hulu. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Alien: Earth out on Disney Plus?

Alien: Earth is coming to Disney Plus | Disney Plus

The show is set to air on FX in the US and will stream on Hulu via Disney Plus for American audiences. For those outside the states, particularly in the UK, it will be available to watch on Disney+.

Alien: Earth will start with a two-episode premiere today (August 12) that will be available from 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in America. However, it will not land on Disney Plus for UK and European audiences until Wednesday (August 13).

It will be available to watch from 1am British time. Meaning it will be waiting for you on Wednesday after work.

Why does it come out later in the UK?

Due to the difference in time zones between America and the UK, it means that episodes of the show will arrive on this side of the pond a day later. The show will be released weekly on Tuesdays (starting August 12) in the US, but British audiences won’t get the episodes until Wednesdays (from August 13).

It is a similar situation that has been seen plenty of times this year with shows like Andor, Daredevil: Born Again and more.

How many episodes will be available this week?

Alien: Earth is set to begin with a two-episode premiere. It means fans can tuck into a double helping of Xenomorph terror, if they are so inclined.

The show is set to have eight episodes in total in its first season. Episodes three through eight will be released one per week.

It is due to conclude on September 23/24 based on the current schedule.

What to expect from Alien: Earth?

The synopsis for the show, via Disney, reads: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.

“Alien: Earth is set in 2120 when five corporations - Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold - wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.”

