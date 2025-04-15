Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

All Elite Wrestling x New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to the UK in August 2025!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AEW have announced their 2025 plans regarding their shows in the UK.

The O2 is set to play host to AEW Forbidden Door, while Glasgow will see the debut of the wrestling company in Scotland.

Here’s how you can get tickets, including pre-sale access, to one of the biggest wrestling events set to take place in the UK in 2025.

The WWE isn’t the only game in town set to tour Europe over the summer, with the announcement that All Elite Wrestling are coming back to London in August 2025.

The company, founded by Tony Khan in 2019 , have revealed that their huge crossover event with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, Forbidden Door , will be taking place at The O2 in London; previously the company held two large events in London in Wembley, but with a step down comes the chance for an extended tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, the company have also announced that they will be making their Scottish debut during their 2025 UK tour, with the ‘go home’ episode of AEW Dynamite set to take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro mere days before the pay per view event.

All Elite Wrestling have announced details for their upcoming Forbidden Door show - an event in conjunction with New Japan Pro Wrestling. | AEW

No details on the matches scheduled for either show, but there is a lot of discussions that British-born wrestler Will Ospreay may play a key role at the show; the former IWGP champion is front-and-centre on the promotional materials and is scheduled to compete in the Owen Hart Cup - with the winner looking to secure a world title shot at the London event.

Here’s when the company are coming to our shores and when you can get tickets to the alternative to the WWE.

Where are All Elite Wrestling touring in the UK in 2025?

AEW is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August 20 2025 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow (AEW Dynamite)

August 24 2025 - The O2, London (AEW Forbidden Door)

When can I get tickets for AEW Forbidden Door or their UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who have AEW VIP or AEW pre-sale access will be able to get tickets from April 28 2025 at 10am BST, while those with Live Nation or Ticketmaster pre-sale access can pick up tickets from May 1 2025 at 10am BST.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for both shows will then commence on May 2 2025 from 10am BST through Ticketmaster UK .

Have you been to an AEW show while they have been in the United Kingdom, including any of the last two London shows? We’d love to hear from you - leave a comment down below and make your predictions what matches the AEW x NJPW show might have in store for 2025.