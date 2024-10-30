This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The weather may be getting gloomier and gloomier but there are enough shows on in Lancashire this November to brighten any day!

Across November a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From hilarious comedians to frightning plays to show stopper musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this November to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Nov 1: John Bishop – Comedy superstar John Bishop has a new UK stand-up tour for 2024 called ‘Back At It’. Sold out.

Nov 1-3: Sweeney Todd – Prepare to be transported back in time as the Pavilion Theatre transforms into the infamous Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop. Sold out

Nov 1: ABC -An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry – Martin Fry brings an evening of stripped-back music and conversation to UK theatres. Tickets range from £36.95-£92.50

Nov 2: The ELO Show – With beautiful harmonies from six singers, string section and world class band, this really is as close as you will get to the Real Thing. Tickets cost £32.55

Nov 2: Diwali Celebrations – Enjoy an evening filled with vibrant dance performances, entertainment, and mouth-watering vegetarian Indian food. The event, hosted by Jazzy J and featuring music from d DJ Tarun, issupported by Lightpool Festival, Blackpool Council, Visit Blackpool, and Winter Gardens Blackpool. Tickets cost £29.25 for children and £51.25 for adults.

Nov 8: The Mersey Beatles – The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to the Fab Fourare back with an all-new show celebrating the 60 th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night. Tickets cost £30.35 or £33.65

Nov 14: Rhod Gilbert – The comedian’s new show ‘Rhod Gilbert & the Giant Grapefruit’ is hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal. Tickets cost £40.25

Just two of the comedians coming to the Winter Gardens in November: John Bishop and Rhod Gilbert | submit

Nov 15: Jason Manford – The comedian is back with his brand-new live show called ‘Manford All Seasons’. Sold out

Nov 15: An Audience with Shirley Ballas – On the eve of Strictly Come Dancing’s live

filming at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, the queen of the ballroom invites you to an exclusive behind-the- scenes look at her captivating follow-up novel, ‘Dance To The Death’, a copy of which is included with each ticket, which can be signed at the post-event. Tickets cost £25

Nov 18-23: The Rocky Horror Show – The Australian superstar comes to Blackpool in Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show, as part of a new world tour. Tickets cost £23.75 or £29.25

Nov 21-24: British National Dance Championships 2024 – Now in its 49th year, this four day competition displays the best in British Ballroom and Latin Dancing and takes place in the beautiful Empress Ballroom. Tickets range from £26.40-£80.25

Nov 25: Nile Rodgers & Chic – Expect a night featuring chart-topping hits like “Le Freak”, “Good Times”, “We Are Family” and “I’m Coming Out”. Tickets £73.25 or £76

28 November: Rat Pack – Starring Tom Russell Fox as Frank Sinatra, Jim Whitley as Sammy Davis Jr and Phil Barley as Dean Martin, the show will offer audiences all the usual most-loved Rat Pack staples as well as singalongs to a range of festive favourites. Tickets range £23.20- £40.25

Nov 29-30 : Paul Smith – The comedian is back and better than ever with his latest tourshow, “Pablo”. Tickets £33.65

Two very different shwos coming to the Winter Gardens: Rocky Horror Show and Rat Pack | Getty and submit

Blackpool Grand

Nov 1-3: Heathers The Musical – This high octane, black comedy, rock musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time. Tickets from £17.50.

Nov 4: Kevin Bloody Wilson – Celebrate 40 fabulous years of Kev crushingPC eggshells with the grace and diplomacy of a wounded buffalo and tackling political correctnesshead on. Tickets £39.50.

Nov 6-6: Love It If We Beat Them – Lace up your boots and vote to catch this exciting new play about love, the Labour Party and the beautiful game… Tickets from £15.50.

Nov 7-9: Dracula – The Prince of Darkness will rise again for the chilling centenary of Dracula on stage this Hallowe’en season. Tickets from £18.50. There’s also a free Pre-Show Matinee Circle talk on Saturday November 9 looking at vampires from differing perspectives in literature and film.

A scene from Dracula | submit

Nov 10: The Nutcracker from Imperial Classical Ballet – Be captivated by this dazzling production featuring a live orchestra with over 30 musicians. Tickets from £40 and under 18s £27.

Nov 12: Adam Kay – The nation’s twelfth-favourite doctor (and author of This is Going to Hurt) brings his brand new comedy show ‘Undoctored’ that ‘will have you in stitches’. Tickets from £30.

Nov 13: The Overtones – The multi-platinum selling, vocal harmony group bring their The Good Times Tour featuring original hits; classic songs by artists such as The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons; festive favourites, and brand-new tracks. They will also be joined on the night by s Britain &; America’s Got Talent star Tom Ball! Tickets from £23.

Nov 14-16: Blue Stockings – Jessica Swale’s moving, comical and eye-opening story of four young women fighting for education against the backdrop of women’s suffrage. All tickets £12.70.

Nov 14: Northern Live Do I Love You – Back by popular demand, an incredible 11-piece live band and four lead vocalists perform over 30 original Northern Soul hits. Tickets £31.

Nov 15: Chicago Blues Brothers RESPECT Tour – Join Jake and Elwood once more for their ‘Respect Tour; as they perform their greatest set list ever - a combination of audience favourites and showstoppers, all backed by a live band and the beautiful, sweet soul sisters in this all singing, all dancing high octane musical mash up. Tickets £33.

Nov 16: Fairytale of New York – The fabulous feel-good Irish-inspired Christmas show is back with an even bigger production for 2024. Tickets from £28.50.

Nov 16: It’s A Beautiful Noise Orchestral Edition – Prepare to be swept away by the timeless classics and mesmerising melodies from the great Neil Diamond, backed by a sensational live orchestra. Tickets from £15.

Nov 19: Most Haunted The Stage Show – Join the first lady of the paranormal, Yvette Fielding, Karl Beattie and all the team live on stage for this spine-chilling show. All tickets £34.50.

Nov 20: Rhythm of The Dance Christmas Special –Celebrate 25 years of the dance phenomenon that brings worldwide audiences to their feet with this fantastic festive journey performed live by world-class musicians, star vocalists and world championship dancers. Tickets from £32.50

Nov 23: Dreamcoat Stars A Musical Christmas – Four incredible singers from the global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat come together for an unforgettable evening of musical theatre and jingle-bell magic featuring everyone’s favourite WestEnd and Broadway classics, as well as beloved yuletide songs and carols. All tickets £30.

Nov 26-30: Here You Come Again -The New Dolly Parton Musical – For the first time ever, all of Dolly’s biggest songs are brought together in a joyful new musical, fully authorised by Dolly herself! Tickets from £24.50.

A scene from Here You Come Again | submit

Chorley Theatre

Nov 1: Freddy Quinne– The comedian’s debut nationwide tour is called ‘In Sickness’ and sees him fearlessly confront his own mortality with his trademark wit and often brutal punchlines. Sold out.

Nov 2 and Nov 30: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Sold out.

Nov 3: The Swing Commanders – This hugely talented, high-energy Lancashire band has wowed listeners and dancers alike through its unique presentation of some of the finest music from the 30s, 40s and 50s, with its array of six specialist musicians, five solo voices and innumerable instruments. Sold out.

Nov 7-8: George Lewis – Described as ‘the funniest dad on Instagram’, George is bringing his brand new stand up show ‘The Best Thing You’ll Ever Do’ to the stage. Sold out.

Nov 9: D.N.A – A trio of talented musicians who know how to rearrange classic tunes like no other band – reinterpreting popular tracks with innovative twists. Tickets £8

Nov 10: Colin Hoult –As seen in Netflix’s Afterlife, BBC’s Ghosts, and BBC’s This Time With Alan Partridge, actor Colin Hoult heads across the UK with a not-to-be-missed stand-up show called ‘Colin’. Tickets £18

Nov 13: Paul Foot – Following a sold out Edinburgh Fringe run, the multi-award-winning comedian is back on tour with the critically acclaimed Dissolve, his most personal, surprising and ground-breaking show ever. Tickets £16

Paul Foot tour poster for Dissolve

Nov 15 and Nov 26: Rich Hall – Fresh on the heels of his critically acclaimed memoirs, Nailing It, Montana’s transatlantic messenger returns with new rants, knife-edge observations, thrilling musical interludes and an ever-formidable knack for laughs on the fly with ‘Shot From Cannons’. Tickets £17

Nov 17: The Big School Assembly – Join James B Partridge (Primary School Assembly Bangers LIVE) for an evening of pure nostalgia, stepping back in time for some joyous singalong tunes from Christmases past. Sold out

Nov 21: Matt Forde – Leading political comedian and satirist’s latest show 'The End of an Era' promises to take the p*** out of the government.Tickets £17.50

Nov 22: Travis Jay – Following his sell-out show at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre, his Run at Soho Theatre and a critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 2019, Travis Jay brings his brand-new show ’Travisty’ on his debut tour. Tickets £15

Nov 23: A Christmas Carol – Count Arthur Strong is Charles Dickens in ‘A Christmas Carol’ he delivers his own adaptation of the most classic of festive tales. Sold out.

Now 24: Amy Gledhill – Amy Gledhill – The Edinburgh Comedy Award 2024 Best Show winner and 1/3 of cult double act The Delightful Sausage returns with a brand new show about self-confidence, romance and bin bags called ‘Make Me Look Fit on The Poster’.Sold out.

Nov 27: Mark Steel – join the comedian as he warms up ahead of his brand-new UK tour. Sold out

Nov 28: Barbara Nice – Join ordinary housewife extraordinaire Barbara Nice for a laugh-out-loud joyful get-together as we reconnect with what makes life worth living in ‘Fun’. Sold out.

Nov 29: Robin Morgan – As featured on BBC Two’s Mock The Week and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, Robin Morgan is back on the road with a hilarious brand new show, The Spark – his biggest tour to date. Tickets £15

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Nov 1: China Crisis – Relive the sounds of the 80s as China Crisis returns for a night of unforgettable music. Tickets £28

Nov 5-9: Sweet Charity – Set in 1960s New York, this fabulous musical follows the romantic trials and tribulations of Charity Hope Valentine, “a girl who wanted to be loved. Tickets £16

Nov 29-30: Dick Whittington and his Cat – Lancaster Footlights present the Christmas Family Pantomine for this year, Tickets £12.50 for adults or £11.50 for children

Nov 30: Rob Beckett – The comedian is back on tour again with his latest show ‘Giraffe’. Tickets £22

Comedian Rob Beckett comes to Lancashire in November | Getty Images

Notable shows from across East Lancs

Nov 7: rock band Sleeper bring their new tour ‘Unplugged’ to King George’s Hall. Tickets £25

Nov 7: autobiographer and broadcaster Fred Dinenage brings his show 'Ronnie, Reggie and Me' to Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £26.50

Nov 8: comedian Lucy Beaumont brings a live stand up show to King George’s Hall. Tickets £26.50

Nov 9: comedian Jason Manford brings his new show 'Manford All Seasons' to King George's Hall. Tickets £34.50

Jason Manford’s A Manford All Seasons poster

Nov 13: Television presenter Jeff Stelling is hosting ‘An Evening with’ event with special guest Paul Merson at King George’s Hall. Tickets £31.50 or £67 for VIP

Nov 15: comedian Kevin Bloody Wilson brings his 'International Dilligaf Day World Tour' to King George's Hall. Tickets £37

Nov 17: comedian Milton Jones is bringing his latest show Ha!Milton to King George’s Hall. Sold out.

Nov 22: comedian Tez Ilyas is bringing his new show ‘After Eight’ to King George’s Hall. Tickets £26.50