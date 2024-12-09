37 huge concerts set for the North West of England in 2025 - including Sabrina Carpenter and Robbie Williams

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 20:57 BST

Put that 2025 planner to good use and mark down this huge musical events coming to the North West in 2025 🎶

So, who is hoping that this Christmas they wake up to an Oasis ticket? If that doesn’t happen, don’t worry - there is still plenty more happening in the North West in 2025.

While Oasis’ reunion shows in Manchester look to be one of the hot tickets taking place in the North West in 2025, thankfully it’s not the only event taking place that many around the region are set to flock to see.

From Katy Perry making her triumphant return to the United Kingdom through to Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish’s celebrated tours finally arriving to our shores, we’ve taken a look over the calendars at Ticketmaster and See Tickets to look at 37 huge concerts that are set to take place in the region across the new year.

So even if you’ve missed out on Oasis tickets, chances are there’s more than enough to cure that case of “FOMO” you may have Christmas morning. I mean - you may end up with a Bruce Springsteen ticket!

All the information provided is correct as of writing - so what have we chosen as our huge concert picks for the North West of England in 2025?

Metal fans, mark your calendars! Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium kick off their UK tour in Manchester at the Co-Op Live on January 30, 2025.

1. Bullet for My Valentine

Metal fans, mark your calendars! Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium kick off their UK tour in Manchester at the Co-Op Live on January 30, 2025. | Getty Images

Eurovision winner Loreen brings her magic to the UK, performing at Liverpool’s O2 Academy Liverpool on March 21 and Manchester Academy on March 22, 2025.

2. Loreen

Eurovision winner Loreen brings her magic to the UK, performing at Liverpool’s O2 Academy Liverpool on March 21 and Manchester Academy on March 22, 2025. | Getty Images

Catch The Mary Wallopers live at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on March 14 and Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on March 15, 2025, as they continue to win fans across the UK.

3. The Mary Wallopers

Catch The Mary Wallopers live at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on March 14 and Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on March 15, 2025, as they continue to win fans across the UK. | Provided

Say farewell in style! Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour stops at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on February 9, 2025

4. Cyndi Lauper

Say farewell in style! Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour stops at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on February 9, 2025 | Contour by Getty Images Rebecca Miller Photo Credit

