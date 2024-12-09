So, who is hoping that this Christmas they wake up to an Oasis ticket? If that doesn’t happen, don’t worry - there is still plenty more happening in the North West in 2025.

While Oasis’ reunion shows in Manchester look to be one of the hot tickets taking place in the North West in 2025, thankfully it’s not the only event taking place that many around the region are set to flock to see.

From Katy Perry making her triumphant return to the United Kingdom through to Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish’s celebrated tours finally arriving to our shores, we’ve taken a look over the calendars at Ticketmaster and See Tickets to look at 37 huge concerts that are set to take place in the region across the new year.

So even if you’ve missed out on Oasis tickets, chances are there’s more than enough to cure that case of “FOMO” you may have Christmas morning. I mean - you may end up with a Bruce Springsteen ticket!

All the information provided is correct as of writing - so what have we chosen as our huge concert picks for the North West of England in 2025?

1 . Bullet for My Valentine Metal fans, mark your calendars! Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium kick off their UK tour in Manchester at the Co-Op Live on January 30, 2025.

2 . Loreen Eurovision winner Loreen brings her magic to the UK, performing at Liverpool's O2 Academy Liverpool on March 21 and Manchester Academy on March 22, 2025.

3 . The Mary Wallopers Catch The Mary Wallopers live at Manchester's O2 Ritz on March 14 and Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on March 15, 2025, as they continue to win fans across the UK.