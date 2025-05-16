Meet the artist who crafts life-size animals out of twigs - and watch how she makes her willow sculptures which have been captivating visitors at a Heritage Trust site.

A willow sculpture artist has shared some of her secrets of how she creates her life-size animal statues. Watch Helena Mellenchip as she shows some of the work that goes in to making giant creatures out of ‘a bunch of twigs’.

Watch the willow sculptor in Episode 40 of Unconventional Brits. Airs Friday 16 May at 19:15 on Shots! TV - Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Artist Helena weaves a dog sculpture out of willow twigs. | Lucinda Herbert

In Episode 40 of Unconventional Brits, watch how Helena soaks the willow so they are soft enough to bend - before weaving the thin twigs into the desired shape. Speaking exclusively to Shots! TV, the sculptor explains: “Hours and hours pass by, I just get lost in it. When the muscle tone starts to take shape it really spurs me on to keep going.”

Helena Mellenchip, willow sculptor | Lucinda Herbert

Helena started the quirky hobby around 15 years ago, when she attended a simple basket weaving class in Cornwall. But other artists on social media inspired her to get more inventive - and recently was commissioned to do an art trail for the grounds at Lytham Hall in Lancashire.

In the latest episode of Shots! TV’s weekly series, Helena shows video journalist Lucinda Herbert around the garage, where she creates her stunning sculptures. And, the artist has a workstation where she does all the metalwork before building upon the structure with twigs. “I took a basic welding course. Underneath the willow is a steel structure and some require a lot of metalwork.”

Artist Helena soaking willow twigs. | Lucinda Herbert

From the animated Gromit on a motor scooter, to a life-like lioness and cub, the art trail has been ‘mesmerising’ people of all ages, since it opened at Lytham Hall on Good Friday. Hall manager, Peter Anthony, says: “Everyone has been totally mesmerised by them, from youngsters right through to the grandparents. They have gone down a storm and I haven’t heard a bad thing said about them.”

Artist Helena Mellenchip with her fantastical giant owl, at Lytham Hall | Lucinda Herbert

Helena praised Lytham Hall for giving her a huge amount of freedom on the project - which has kept her busy for over 12 months. She adds: “They weren’t specific, so I just wanted to make fantastical things.”

There are eight sculptures in total - ranging from life-like animals to a fantasy-inspired giant owl. In the video above, Helena explains that her favourite is a chimpanzee which can be found swinging from the branch of a tree in the hall’s grounds. “Without sounding crazy, I feel like when I look into his eyes we can have a conversation. I’ve been looking at him now for such a long time, and I miss him. But I’m glad that people can enjoy them now.”

While the lioness and cub look almost life-like, the giant boxing hares near the lily pond were done with ‘comedy value’ in mind - and seemed appropriate as the trail started over the Easter weekend. Mr Anthony, who commissioned the trail, described this as possibly his favourite. “Not many people are saying this but I love the boxing hares...the way they are looking at each other. I think it’s great.”

