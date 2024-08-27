This video More videos

Lindsay Slater had a £35k wedding without a groom after her fiancé and partner of 12 years cheated on her - watch footage of Lindsay’s "celebration of freedom" where she wore her £1.2k wedding gown and sang empowerment anthems.

A bride who found out her fiancé had cheated on her went ahead with the £35,000 wedding - without a groom.

Lindsay Slater, 31, says she discovered her fiancé and partner of 12 years, 36, had slept with someone else.

Lindsay says she confronted him and he left the family home and distraught Lindsay cancelled their upcoming ceremony. But she decided to turn the rest of their big day into a party - as a "celebration of freedom".

Lindsay’s friend, Rachel, stayed with her overnight on August 16. The pair got their hair and make-up done together the next morning and drove themselves to the wedding venue - with Lindsay in her £1,200 Charlotte Elizabeth Bridal gown and Beth in her maid-of-honour dress.

Around 60 to 70 guests came to the reception - which consisted of a sit down meal, speeches, and a party with a DJ and bongo players. Lindsay even jetted off on her honeymoon on August 20 - spending seven days at a resort in Crete, Greece, with her friend Melissa.

While she isn't ready to move on just yet, Lindsay, a solicitor from Mansfield in Nottingham, says her solo wedding made her feel "strong and empowered".

She said: ''I chose to spend the day with close friends and family - rather than sit at home, crying.

“Beth was maid-of-honour - she put a sign out saying ‘and she lived happily ever after…’ My uncle made me a Victoria sponge cake, with green icing and roses. The DJ played non-stop empowerment anthems. We had ‘It’s Not Right, but it’s OK’ by Whitney Houston, and ‘Survivor’ by Destiny’s Child.

“I thanked all my family and friends for being there - I said I didn’t know how I was going to survive this ordeal. But looking out at all those supportive faces, I felt a bit better.”