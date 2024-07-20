This video More videos

Watch reporter Nick Dee detail reviews of the UK’s worst holiday park and explain some top tips for holidaying in the UK on a budget.

With the arrival of the summer holidays, many holidaymakers and families will be hoping to enjoy a trip away for some relaxation and fun.

However, a well-known holiday park brand has yet again been voted the UK’s worst holiday park.

If you haven’t booked a holiday just yet, and would prefer a staycation to travelling abroad, we’ve compiled some tips for travelling in the UK on a budget.

How can Brits save money on a UK staycation?

One way to reduce the price of a UK staycation is to travel by train, for example, taking advantage of National Rail’s two for one offer. Booking through the National Rail website, holidaymakers can get a free adult ticket to places like London Zoo and Alton Towers.

Some reward cards also come with the opportunity for a cheaper day out. Tesco’s Clubcard credits can be used towards saving money at Leeds Castle, Legoland, London Eye and more. If you're thinking of travelling in October, it's good to note that for the last two autumns the National Trust have offered families free visits to sites.

Customers of Octopus Energy can join their Octoplus reward scheme on which customers can redeem points for National Trust days out. This also applies to Starling Bank customers if they refer a friend.

What is the UK’s worst holiday park and what do surveys say?

Pontins has been voted the UK’s worst holiday park for the 11th year in a row.

One reviewer who travelled to Pontin’s Somerset park in June called the place soul-destroying and said, “terrible accommodation, staff couldn't care less, poor food, lack of facilities, really rundown, would never go back - even if you paid me”.