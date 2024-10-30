This video More videos

Dramatic footage shows the terrifying moment huge waves crashed into a yacht- seconds before rescue.

Terrifying footage (click to play above) captures the moment a small yacht got battered by rough waves, during a dramatic rescue. RNLI staff launched into action just before 7am on Monday 28 October, to reports of an 11-metre yacht, with three people on board, taking on water.

Infamous place for shipwrecks

The boat, which can be seen in the video above, was about six miles off the coast of Walmer near Deal in Kent when it faced the rough waters. The vessel came aground at Goodwin Sands, a 10-mile long sand bed infamous for shipwrecks.

Luckily, all three people on board were saved by volunteers from RNLI's Walmer Lifeboat Station- including Rob Black who was on his first ever emergency call.

Dramatic RNLI rescue

A spokesperson from RNLI said: "Walmer’s Atlantic 85 Donald McLauchlan launched at 6.57am this morning, 28 October, to an 11-metre yacht with three people on board aground on the Goodwin Sands and taking on water six miles east of the lifeboat station.

Waves crashing on the casualty vessel off the coast of Walmer near Deal in Kent. | RNLI/Christopher Winslade / SWNS