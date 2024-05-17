Moment suspect threatens shop worker with machete during post office raid
CCTV footage shows the moment a suspect threatened a shop worker with a machete.
Two masked offenders stormed into a post office, with one threatening a staff member with a machete. The victim was forced to hand over the till before the offenders fled on foot with a quantity of cash.
Police have been studying CCTV and doorbell footage and carrying out forensic investigations and local inquiries.
The incident took place at around 8.30pm on March 27 2024 at Sunnyside Post Office, in Sunnyside Road, Chilwell, Nottingham.
Detective Constable Liam O’Kane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been a frightening ordeal for the shop worker. No one should be put through an experience like this as they try to earn a living. We understand the deep emotional impact this sort of incident can have on victims.
“We are determined to track down those responsible and believe the release of this footage could help to identify the offenders. Although their faces are covered we believe the offenders’ clothing and style of walking could help identify them.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 663 of 27 March 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
