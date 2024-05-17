Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as a shop worker is threatened with a machete and they are forced to hand over the till.

CCTV footage shows the moment a suspect threatened a shop worker with a machete.

Two masked offenders stormed into a post office, with one threatening a staff member with a machete. The victim was forced to hand over the till before the offenders fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been studying CCTV and doorbell footage and carrying out forensic investigations and local inquiries.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on March 27 2024 at Sunnyside Post Office, in Sunnyside Road, Chilwell, Nottingham.

Suspect threatens shop worker with machete.

Detective Constable Liam O’Kane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been a frightening ordeal for the shop worker. No one should be put through an experience like this as they try to earn a living. We understand the deep emotional impact this sort of incident can have on victims.

“We are determined to track down those responsible and believe the release of this footage could help to identify the offenders. Although their faces are covered we believe the offenders’ clothing and style of walking could help identify them.”