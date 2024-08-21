This video More videos

Dramatic footage shows what happened when a £130,000 sports car smashing into a lamp post - leaving the flash Audi R8 in a ‘crumpled heap’.

In the video (click to play above), the flash Audi R8 is seen with extensive damage to its bumper and bonnet after the crash, as emergency services flocked to the scene. The light blue convertible motor appears to have collided with the lamp post next to a bus stop - but miraculously, no injuries were reported.

A light blue Audi R8 supercar hit a street post. | The West Yorkshire News Telegrap

Fire crews can be seen in the footage, showing the aftermath of the smash on Sunbridge Road, Bradford, which seems to have triggered the car's airbags. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called at 10.33pm on Sunday to reports of a car fire.

They added: "We sent one crew from Bradford, however on arrival there was no fire so the crew offered assistance to our partners at the scene."