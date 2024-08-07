This video More videos

Watch CCTV, from two angles, of the moment a plane crashed onto a golf course narrowly missing a man as it skid across the green.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic CCTV shows the moment a plane crashed onto a golf course - narrowly missing a man.

In the footage, a golfer is seen preparing to putt the ball as the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-28, smashes into the green and skids across the grass, metres away from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service says that the pilot was able to walk away from the crash suffering only minor injuries.

Plane smashes into golf course narrowly missing golfer. | SWNS

The incident happened at around 1.15pm on August 4 at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex near Sacramento in California.