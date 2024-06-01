Moment plane weighing 90K lbs is blown away from airport gate by ferocious 80mph winds in shocking footage
Shocking video footage shows the moment a passenger plane was blown away from an airport gate by 80mph winds.
The stationery aircraft can be seen on the tarmac, attached to a boarding bridge. The plane is then seen quickly coming loose from the bridge and swinging around, away from the gate. The aircraft’s door is wide open, with its wing narrowly avoiding the passenger bridge.
Strong winds had caused the nose of the American Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, weighing around 90,000 pounds, to be blown across the tarmac after separating from the boarding bridge.
The incident happened at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in Texas on May 28.
American Airlines said several of their aircraft had been affected by extreme weather, including "straight-line wind gusts up to 80mph (around 128km/h). There were no injuries. Our maintenance team is currently conducting thorough inspections and will make any needed repairs".
