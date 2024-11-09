Watch the moment people smuggler Amanj Hasan Zada, who was labelled the 'best smuggler' for Channel small boat crossings, and advertised his services on Facebook, is arrested.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanj Hasan Zada, aged 34, of Stefano Road in Preston, was convicted and jailed for 17 years on November 8, following a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

National Crime Agency investigators were able to link him to three separate crossings made from France to the UK in November and December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each involved Kurdish migrants who had travelled through eastern Europe, into Germany, Belgium and then France.

Amanj Hasan Zada has been convicted of people-smuggling charges | nw

Zada, who was known by those he smuggled as Amanj Zaman, advertised his services on social media, sometimes using videos of those he had successfully smuggled thanking him for his help.

One such video showed a group of men on a boat to Italy praising him.

Amanj Hasan Zada has been convicted of people-smuggling charges through Facebook adverts | nw

Another video, found on YouTube by the NCA and thought to have been recorded in Iraq in 2021, showed him at a party with musicians singing a song in Kurdish feting him as “the best smuggler”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were seen to be saying “all the other smugglers have learned from him”, while he throws cash at them and fires a gun in the air in celebration.

Back in the UK, NCA officers were able to record conversations he had with other smugglers, discussing movements of migrants, locations and successful crossings.

Following Zada’s arrest in May 2024 his phone was seized.

Analysis showed it was linked to a number of social media accounts used to post material, and phone numbers advertised on them.

He’d also had direct contact with some of the migrants who’d come over on boats in 2023.

Travel tickets for one of them were found on the handset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zada was charged with three counts of facilitating illegal immigration.

The jury at Preston Crown Court found him guilty on all three charges.

NCA Branch Commander Martin Clarke said: “Amanj Hasan Zada ran a sophisticated people smuggling enterprise, using social media to advertise his services.

“While we have uncovered evidence directly linking him to three specific crossings, there is no doubt in my mind that he was likely to have been involved in many more.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For him it was all about profit, and he had no issues with putting people in life threatening situations as long as he got paid.

“People smugglers like him risk lives, which is why we are determined to do all we can to stop them, wherever they operate.

”Tackling organised immigration crime remains a key priority for the NCA, and we are putting more resource into disrupting and dismantling the criminal gangs behind it than ever before.”

The Agency has around 70 ongoing investigations into networks or individuals in the top tier of organised immigration crime or human trafficking, those inflicting the highest harm, and who are the most difficult to reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of these sit right at the top of the NCA’s priority list.

The NCA targets and disrupts organised crime groups at every step of the route, in source countries, in transit countries, near the UK border in France and Belgium, and those operating inside the UK itself.