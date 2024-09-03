This video More videos

Watch as newborn baby Ethyan - who was at home when he became unresponsive within 17 minutes - recovers from RSV as mum Fiona urges pregnant women to take up the vaccine.

A mum is urging pregnant women to take up the RSV vaccine - after her newborn nearly died when he caught the virus.

Ethyan Gammage was rushed to hospital after becoming "grey, cold and lifeless" and mum Fiona Walker, 41, feared he was dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethyan was diagnosed with bronchiolitis, caused by the human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The premature baby was put into an induced coma on a ventilator in the NICU, and fought for his life. He was eventually discharged from hospital after two weeks.

Fiona Walker with baby Ethyan. | Fiona Walker / SWNS

RSV is common in adults and presents as a mild flu, but it can be deadly in newborns and the elderly.

When will the RSV vaccine be available in the UK?

The vaccine was rolled out from September 1 across the UK to those aged 75+ and pregnant women of any age who are over 28 weeks, to help protect their newborn babies.

Ethyan lives in Scotland which began vaccinating pregnant women against the virus in August this year. But because he was born six weeks prematurely, in June - he missed that deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub landlady Fiona, from Larkhall in Lanarkshire, said after the scare Ethyan has been "absolutely perfect" but she and Mark have been left with symptoms of PTSD.

She said: "I had never even heard of RSV before Ethyan got it. Now I don't let him out of my sight and I constantly put my hand on him to check he's warm because I remember how cold he felt. It's completely traumatised us.