Disturbing CCTV footage captured moment man stabbed his friend

The victim was placed into an induced coma.

A man who stabbed his friend in the chest after an argument has been jailed for more than 12 years.

Brandon Oakley, 24, was arrested on 24 October last year after his friend was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with a punctured lung.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “Police received a 999 call reporting a man had been stabbed and was unconscious in a flat in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

“Officers carried out CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma.

“It was reported Oakley, the victim and another man had got into an argument in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, about an hour before the stabbing.

“The victim and the friend left and went to the flat in Central Avenue, where Oakley later turned up and began shouting and banging on the door.

“Another argument broke out before Oakley pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed one of the men in the chest.

“He fled the scene but was arrested later that evening after enquiries revealed the whole incident had been captured on CCTV.”

Oakley, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison after previously admitting causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Detective Constable Angus Cashman, who investigated, said: “This was a completely disproportionate response to an argument which escalated and resulted in a man nearly losing his life.

“I would urge anyone with concerns about someone who may carry a weapon to report it to us.”

Anyone with concerns about weapons can report to police online via the dedicated weapons information webpage.