This video More videos

Footage shows the moment a man parachuted off the top of a 500ft tower block, sparking a large-scale police response.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we bring you the top five video stories from National World this week.

Man flies to Spain and buys olive oil - all for less than the average cost of olive oil in the UK

A man flew 1,409 miles to Spain and bought a bottle of olive oil, all for less than the average cost of a bottle of olive oil in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Ryan, 24, from Milton Keynes, was talking to his girlfriend, Beca Morgan, 25, about how expensive olive oil is in the UK.

He had a trip planned to Alicante, Spain, the following day, so told her he would bring her a bottle back to save them splashing out on their usual bottle.

Callum's trip, including his flight there and back, and a bottle of olive oil cost less than the average price of a bottle in the UK which is £7.38.

Woman celebrates 100th birthday and can still recite the alphabet backwards

A woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday can still recite the alphabet backwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isa Grant celebrated her birthday with family and friends on January 20, receiving her card from King Charles at Anderson's Care Home in Elgin.

Isa, who is in remarkable health, shared her tips for a long life - citing kindness, honesty, and a teetotal lifestyle as the key to her health.

She went on to prove that her tips have kept her mind sharp by reciting the alphabet backwards with no mistakes.

Woman comes within ‘half a second’ of being struck by train at level crossing

Terrifying footage shows the moment a woman at a level crossing came within ‘half a second’ of being struck by an oncoming train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 9:45am on January 24, a woman who Network Rail say ‘didn’t take notice of the warning lights and audible signals’ was nearly hit by an oncoming train at Crescent Road level crossing in Birkdale.

Simon Shipperd, Network Rail level crossing manager, said: "In my time as a level crossing manager, I haven’t seen a near miss this close to being a fatality.”

Incredible starling murmuration caught on camera

Fantastic footage shows a stunning starling murmuration in North Yorkshire.

Tim Scott recorded the natural phenomena at Nicholsons Lagoon in Ripon during the afternoon of January 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heartstopping moment a daredevil base jumper parachuted off the top of a 500ft skyscraper

Footage shows the moment a daredevil base jumper parachuted off the top of a 500ft skyscraper in Birmingham.