Man records a car engulfed in flames rolling backwards down street in shocking video footage
Shocking video shows the moment a man stepped outside his home to see a car engulfed in flames rolling backwards down his street.
Regan can be seen filming himself coming out of his house, before he turns the camera around to show the unoccupied vehicle covered in flames and rolling backwards before it collides with a parked car.
Regan is clearly confused by the bizarre scene. As he comes out onto the street to film the burning car, he can be heard saying, “Typical day of living on my road…”
The car fire happened in the West Midlands on May 7 2024.
Writing online, Regan said: “Felt like I was watching a movie scene in real life!”
