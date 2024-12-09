Bodycam footage shows the moment a man dressed as Batman is arrested for drink driving after crashing into a telegraph pole.

Bizarre bodycam footage shows the moment police arrested a man dressed as Batman for drink driving.

Lewis Blondrage collided with a telegraph pole in Meerut Road, Tidworth on November 19.

Dressed as Batman, Blondrage fled the scene and was chased by local residents into the darkness. Several policing teams, including the dog unit, contained the area and captured Blondrage. He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to custody where he provided a blood sample which was over the legal limit.

On December 4, at Swindon Magistrates' Court, Lewis Blondrage, 25, of Aliwal Barracks, was found guilty of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. Blondrage was given a 12-month driving disqualification and a £600 fine.