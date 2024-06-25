This video More videos

Keir Starmer went to watch Taylor Swift in concert and reveals his favourite song, to an audience of school children.

Sir Keir Starmer, tells an audience of secondary school children in Northampton that going to a Taylor Swift concert was "fantastic" and his favourite song was 'Change', in an ODN video report. The Labour leader reveals that he saw the Eras tour with his wife and children - and that his 13 year old daughter knows ‘every single word, to every single song, of every single album’ by the pop megastar.

Kier Starmer says he went to see Taylor Swift in concert and his favourite song is 'Change'. Credit: ODN/ Inset: Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images | ODN/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In the short video clip, Starmer tells the group of youngsters that if they get the chance to go and watch Taylor Swift in concert or on the television then they ‘it’s worth doing’.

