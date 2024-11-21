Heroic residents help out as National Express coach on ice slides dangerously down busy road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The dramatic footage (click to play above), captured by a passer by, shows the group of people running to the back of the bus to help push it back onto the road as it appeared to be sliding on the ice.
The locals have been praised nationally after a clip of their efforts went viral on TikTok. Rose Moorhouse sent the footage to NottinghamWorld but also shared it on her TikTok page.
The bus, the National Express 450 route, had reportedly been travelling from London to Mansfield.
There have been no reports of injuries from the scene.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.