It might have seemed a mystery at first - but there’s a good reason a helicopter was spotted carrying a large metal circle...

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video shows a helicopter flying over a UK city, while carrying a large metal circle. In the video, shared to social media, the helicopter - with a rope attached - transports the wide metal structure across the sky.

Helicopter carrying large metal circle. | @british.culture60 - Video Elephant

The helicopter, which was doing an electromagnetic survey, was spotted in Truro, Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This system is called HeliEM or Heliborne Electromagnetic Survey. A current is passed through a loop, creating an electromagnetic field. In response to this field, currents are induced underground, special sensors measure the resulting secondary field, which allows an understanding of the structure of underground rocks.