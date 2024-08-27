Funny moment a cat falls off a window ledge...after trying to walk backwards

This video More videos

Watch the amusing moment when a cat was filmed falling off a ledge...after trying to walk backwards through a window.

The video (click to play above) shows a family cat called Rosie walking backwards to try and get into the living room. Just before the fall, Rosie turns around and tries to grab onto the window before falling.

A hilarious video shows a cat falling after trying to walk backwards through a window. | SWNS

The family - who do not want to be named - found the fall "hilarious" and said that Rosie was stood at the front door without injury. One family member said: "Rosie went out of the window and walked backwards but couldn't get in.

"My wife was telling me to open the window but I didn't and Rosie fell. We were all in tears of laughter and Rosie is fine. It made us all laugh as we knew it isn't a very high fall.