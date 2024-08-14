This video More videos

Watch these adorable baby beavers - the first to have been born in urban London in more than 400 years - in this super-cute video clip.

Cute video (click to play above) shows a family of beavers who are settling into urban life in their new home. The family of five Eurasian beavers were introduced to a nature reserve in Ealing, west London, back in October as part of a project that hopes to encourage wildlife in urban areas. Just eight months later, two baby beavers - known as kits - were born.

Conservationists are "over the moon" with the births, which they say prove that "humans and wildlife can thrive side by side in urban environments." The hope now is that the beavers will transform the location into a flourishing wetland - making for an improved ecosystem for plants and animals alike.

Baby beavers have been born in London for the first time in 400 years. | Ealing Beaver Project / SWNS

Beavers used to be found all over the UK but they were hunted for their meat and fur. This, combined with the loss of their habitats, meant the semi-aquatic mammals went extinct in England towards the end of the 16th century.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who supported the project at Paradise Fields through the Rewild London Fund, said: "It was a privilege to be involved in the Autumn release of the beavers at Paradise Fields last year and it’s fantastic to see humans and wildlife thrive side by side with this family growing so quickly.”

Volunteers at the Ealing Beaver Project said they could tell the beavers were "happy" with their habitats as they were building dams, lodges, and waterways. Dr Sean McCormack, Ealing Beaver Project licence holder and Chair of Ealing Wildlife Group said: "They are an important animal we once lived alongside up and down the country and welcoming them back, even to our towns and cities, is the right thing to do."

Dr McCormack said that in the future we "may need to learn to manage [the animals'] behaviour, but stressed that the benefits they provide to the ecosystem speak for themselves. He said: "Improved water quality, reduced flooding, more insects and other wildlife on site, habitat improvements. And now at least two cute baby beavers to boot!"

The Ealing Beaver Project is a volunteer-led collaboration between Ealing Wildlife Group, Citizen Zoo, Friends of Horsenden, and Ealing Council, with support from Beaver Trust and the Mayor of London.