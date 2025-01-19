Hilarious video shows the moment a father made his way down the aisle - but forgot the bride
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Funny footage shows how a father made his way down the aisle - but forgot the bride.
The father was readying himself before walking his daughter to the altar at her wedding venue in Yorkshire. But in a moment of miscommunication between him and the venue staff, he started walking down the aisle to the groom without the bride.
He almost got to the altar before a member of the wedding venue staff caught up to him and led him back to where he should have been waiting.
The slip up got everyone laughing and mention of it became a last-minute addition to his speech for the reception.
The footage features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera which is available to watch on www.shotstv.com now.
The episode looks at viral video moments from across the UK, including a motorist driving with a tree hanging out of their car boot and a 102-year-old woman completing a skydive.
Watch the free-to-view programme on Shots! on Freeview channel 262 and on demand at www.shotstv.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.