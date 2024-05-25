Extreme cleaner deep cleans filthy homes of hoarders, disabled and struggling families for free
An ‘extreme cleaner’ has shared shocking footage of the grubby homes she has been asked to transform - and the incredible results after they are cleaned and tidied.
Diana Jones, 23, has ‘deep cleaned’ over ten houses - and she does it for free, adding that it’s so rewarding to see the results. Some of the homes take up to five days to clean - and she does it to help those in need, such as struggling families, disabled people and hoarders.
Hoarders get emotional
Diana, a cleaner, from Manchester, said: "Every single situation is different and I think it is incredible that so many people ask me for help. The recent house I did was a hoarder house. The living conditions were poor and it took me five whole days. I love the fact I am able to help people and their reaction is always emotional."
Diana started cleaning full time in January 2024 after helping her mum out with the house work. After she cleaned her mums home, Diana posted the transformation videos on social media and started getting people reaching out to her for help.
Diana said: "Describing the state of the homes is hard. They can be very intense. It is not for the faint hearted I would say.
Kitchen was filled with flies
One of Diana's recent cleans was for a family who lived in a in a four bedroom house who wanted somewhere to eat and bathe. The kitchen was filled with hundreds of flies and she spent two and a half hours clearing a living room filled with rubbish.
Diana said that people often get emotional when they have seen what their house looks like after Diana has been round to clean. She said: "I have had reactions where people have got very teary. I am so happy that I can make an impact on their life. Diana offers free house cleans @cleaningwithdiana1
