Watch as we take a look at England’s only curling rink, based in Lancashire, which has an Olympic-sized rink, and offers guided sessions.

In a new Shots! TV series, where we dive into the fascinating world of British hobbies, we travel to Lancashire to try our hand at curling.

Curling is a sport where players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area. Players can sweep the ice in front of the stone to help it move faster and reach its target. There are typically two teams of two or four in each game and the team who gets its stones closest to the centre of the target wins.

In the episode, we speak to experts and instructors to hear why they’re so passionate about the sport.

England's only curling rink, based in Lancashire. | Shots! TV

Guy Topping, Managing Director at The Flower Bowl entertainment centre, said: “Sweeping is really good exercise... If you look at the top curlers in the world, they’re extremely fit athletes”.

“Come along and give it a go because you're bound to enjoy it and you never know you might find that next hobby you're looking for.”

The website for the Flower Bowl entertainment centre reads: “Curling has never been so popular! Find out why by booking a lesson at the North of England’s only dedicated curling hall. Our Olympic-sized rink with four ice sheets is open to all ages and abilities, professionals and novices alike. The curling rink is completely wheelchair friendly too. We offer guided sessions and coaching tailored to you, so what are you waiting for? Sweep into action and see if you have Olympic potential!”

