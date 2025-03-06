Police said the man’s driving “could have had catastrophic consequences”.

A man who drove dangerously while drunk has been banned from driving for three years.

Deimantas Adalevskis, 32, was arrested in Elmfield Road, Dogsthorpe, at just before midnight on 17 January, after he was stopped by traffic officers following a call from a member of the public.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “The call had come in shortly before reporting a drunken Adalevskis about to drive his car in Cathedral Square, Peterborough city centre.

“CCTV captured him driving on the wrong side of the road and through red lights.”

Adalevskis, of Orfeus Drive, Cardea, Peterborough, was charged with dangerous driving and drink driving after he gave a reading of 68 – the legal limit being 35.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and handed a 36-month driving disqualification after admitting the offences at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (28 February).

He was also required to complete a 60-day alcohol course and a 15-day rehabilitation course.

PC Liam Porter said: “Adalevskis’ reckless driving could have had catastrophic consequences, and it is fortunate no one was injured.

“I would like to thank the person who called with their concerns, as it allowed us to swiftly stop and arrest him.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.