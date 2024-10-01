Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video shows the moment man is attacked by two dogs - leaving him and a 14-year-old girl injured - before one of the dogs was shot by police marksmen.

Police have now confirmed the dog was killed in the incident, which saw three people injured, with one person still in hospital with their injuries today.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement, as well as harrowing video footage from the incident, which can be seen here.

It follows a 999 call from the incident, which happened on Dagnam Crescent, in Arbourthorne, on Sunday afternoon.

Video shows attack by dog in Dagnam Crescent, Arbourthorne. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Police said firearms officers secured a loose dog, a Mastiff, in a garden but were unable to safely contain it, and the decision to humanely destroy the dog at the scene was taken.

Officers added in the statement: “We are releasing shocking footage of a man being attacked by a dog in Sheffield as our efforts continue to urge dog owners to ‘step up and take action’.

“Just after 5pm on Sunday 29 September, we received reports of two dogs causing injury to a man and a girl on Dagnam Crescent.

“It is alleged that the two dogs, believed to be a Mastiff and a Cane Corso, had escaped from a property on the street.

“A local resident saw the dogs and put one of them on a lead. As the man attempted to untangle the lead from one of the dog’s legs, they both became reactive and started to attack.”

The victim, aged 47, suffered deeps cuts and puncture wounds across his body and was taken to hospital via ambulance, requiring surgery. He remains in hospital at this time.

A second victim, aged 14, suffered minor injuries from attempting to intervene.

Officers added: “Upon officers’ arrival, one dog had been tied to a lamppost. The second dog remained on the loose and continued to pose a risk to the public.”

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “We are continuing to see people getting hurt in our communities by dogs, and an increase in demand, in responding and investigating incidents being placed on our force.

“During (Sunday’s) incident, we dispatched several firearms and response officers to the scene for everyone’s safety. The National Police Air Service were also overhead to monitor the loose dog, should it have run further from the scene.

“Two people were arrested and an investigation into the circumstances will now take place.

“The demand isn’t just on our force, but also on the NHS through ambulance responses and hospital treatment.

“Please take action. If you are a dog owner, think about your circumstances and what steps you can take to increase everyone’s safety. You may think ‘this won’t happen to me’ but it can happen to anyone and you as the owner will be the one responsible for your pet’s actions.”

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a dog dangerously out of control and obstructing a police officer has since been released on police bail.

A 39- year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dog dangerously out of control. She has since been released on police bail.

For more information about dog safety, please visit the Blue Cross website- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/advice/dog/behaviour-and-training

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called after receiving a 999 call to reports of two dogs causing injury to three people.

The sent an ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene, and one patient was conveyed to hospital.