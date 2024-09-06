Dramatic video shows moment ‘drunk’ passenger is taken off flight after ‘trying to storm cockpit at 30,000ft’
Dramatic video shows the moment a ‘drunk’ passenger was taken off an easyJet flight after allegedly trying to storm the cockpit at 30,000ft.
After the flight experienced turbulence, the passenger allegedly said the captain was “rubbish” and that he was taking over the controls. The passenger also reportedly fought with the cabin crew and broke the inflight intercom.
In footage from social media, the flight applauds a helpful traveller - who reportedly restrained the unruly passenger - as he returns to his seat.
The EZY8235 flight, from Gatwick to Kos, diverted from Kos to Munich, where police were waiting for the flight on September 3.
An easyJet spokesperson said: “Safety is easyJet's highest priority and our cabin crew are trained to assess and act quickly and appropriately in all situations to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time. While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard.”
