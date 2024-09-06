This video More videos

Watch the moment a ‘drunk’ passenger is restrained and removed from an easyJet flight after allegedly trying to storm the cockpit at 30,000ft.

Dramatic video shows the moment a ‘drunk’ passenger was taken off an easyJet flight after allegedly trying to storm the cockpit at 30,000ft.

After the flight experienced turbulence, the passenger allegedly said the captain was “rubbish” and that he was taking over the controls. The passenger also reportedly fought with the cabin crew and broke the inflight intercom.

In footage from social media, the flight applauds a helpful traveller - who reportedly restrained the unruly passenger - as he returns to his seat.

The EZY8235 flight, from Gatwick to Kos, diverted from Kos to Munich, where police were waiting for the flight on September 3.