I surprised the stem cell donor who saved my life - There can never be enough ‘thank yous’
Watch the incredible moment cancer survivor Alison Belsham surprises the stem cell donor who saved her life, as their families meet for the first time.
A cancer survivor set up a surprise meeting - with the stem cell donor who saved her life.
Alison Belsham, 57, and donor Rachel Rees, 31, met for the first time in a heart-warming moment caught on camera.