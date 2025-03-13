The 10 British train stations with the most cancelled services - full list revealed

Data has revealed the 10 British train stations with the most cancelled services, including one station where 22.8% of trains were cancelled.

Britain's worst performing train stations by percentage of cancelled services have been revealed.

Ince and Elton station in Cheshire was found to be the worst performing station, followed by Gathurst and then Earlswood station in Surrey.

In fourth place was Birchgrove station, then Rhiwbina station, followed by Whitchurch in Cardiff and Salfords station in Surrey.

Arram station, Hartlepool station and Ellesmere Port are the 8th, 9th and 10th worst performing train stations.

The data from the Office of Rail and Road, which will update every 28 days, will be displayed at over 1,700 train stations.

Train operators say cancellations are not always in their control, and that the data does not reflect cases when operators plug a gap in their services with another train.

The data also revealed the stations which had no cancellations over a four week period.

Only 33 stations out of 18,000 in the UK had no cancellations.

Buckingham in Norfolk was the only station to achieve a perfect score. It was reported that Buckingham station had no cancellations or unscheduled stops and that all trains arrived on time or within three minutes. It's worth adding that only 100 trains stopped at this station within the month.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “Today marks the beginning of a new era of rail accountability. These displays are a step towards rebuilding trust with passengers using our railways as we continue to tackle the root causes of frustrating delays and cancellations.

“Through fundamental rail reform, we’re sweeping away decades of dysfunctionality – putting passengers first, driving growth through connectivity as part of this government’s Plan for Change.”

Jacqueline Starr, Chair and Chief Executive of Rail Delivery Group, said: “We know how frustrating it is for customers when their train is cancelled or delayed. By being transparent with this data and the positive actions we’re taking, it shows how serious the industry is in putting this right by continuing to strive for improvements.

“This sends a clear message to customers the rail sector is committed to improving punctuality and to find solutions to make train services more reliable.”

Natasha Grice, Director at the independent watchdog, Transport Focus, said: “Passengers tell us they want a reliable, on-time train service and will welcome improvements to information about the punctuality of their service and cancellations being shared more transparently. It’s important that the industry uses this information to drive up performance.”

Rising train fares

This comes as rail passengers in England and Wales are facing a steep increase in rail travel. Fares have risen by 4.6% and most rail cards have gone up by £5. The government said the rise is needed due to the dire financial state of the railway.

Britain's 10 worst performing stations by percentage of cancelled trains

Ince and Elton (Cheshire) - 22.8% Gathurst - 16.2% Earlswood (Surrey) - 11.7% Birchgrove - 11.7% Rhiwbina - 11.7% Whitchurch (Cardiff) - 11.7% Salfords (Surrey) - 11.7% Arram - 10.7% Hartlepool - 9.9% Ellesmere Port -9.7%

The data covers the period between January 5 and February 1.