This video More videos

Watch as the 13-year-old, who researched how many years in prison a person could receive for ‘bricking’ someone, picked up the pieces of masonry that were used to kill 24-year-old Jack Edwards - watch video above.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking video shows the moment a 13-year-old boy picked up pieces of brick that he and another teenager used to kill a man during a confrontation.

In CCTV footage from the scene, the 13-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, picks up two pieces of masonry from the ground and hands one to Kai Howitt, then 18, before moving towards 24-year-old Jack Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An argument developed between Edwards and a group of young people at the Nottingham skatepark on December 5 2023. The 13-year-old boy picked up the two pieces of brick and gave one to Howitt. The pair simultaneously hurled the pieces of masonry at Jack, with one of the missiles striking him in the face. Jack died from his injuries in hospital two days later on December 7 2023.

Nottinghamshire Police