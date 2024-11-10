Watch as Border Collie Jax, who had inhaled a 5cm long grass seed, recovers from his chronic cough - thanks to Shania Twain.

A dog struck down with a chronic cough after inhaling grass was saved when his owners noticed he wasn’t 'singing along' to Shania Twain.

Five-year-old Border Collie Jax loves howling to the country star’s hits including ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ and ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’. So, when the musical pooch suddenly lost his bark and started coughing, owner Ellana Farrow knew something was wrong.

Ellana took Jax to Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS) in Sutton Weaver in Cheshire. A CT scan revealed he had inhaled a 5cm long grass seed which was embedded in his lungs. Vets performed a bronchoscopy procedure - using a tiny camera on the end of a tube - to remove the grass.

Ellena, from Preston in Lancashire, said: “Jax is back to his normal self and out running with me and chasing frisbees like nothing ever happened. Best of all he’s singing again. He’d not done it for quite a while but then Shania Twain came on not long after his vet treatment, when we were both relaxing in the living room, and he just decided to sing”.

Vet Chantal Rosa said: “Fortunately, no surgery was required as we were able to retract the troublesome seed by performing a bronchoscopy, where a thin, flexible tube with a camera, light source and miniature tools is fed down through the airway into the lungs. This allowed us to locate the grass seed and safely secure it before carefully retrieving it.

“The seed was quite a size, measuring 5cm, so no wonder Jax was coughing so much as this would have been a major irritation for him. The whole procedure went very well and Jax recovered quickly. He was allowed home that same day and is doing very well and has fully recovered from the cough.”