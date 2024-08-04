Anti-immigration protestors and counter protestors face off in Liverpool as riots erupt across UK
Footage has captured the early scenes of a protest in Liverpool, where people with concerns over immigration faced off with far-left counter protesters. Around one thousand anti-immigration protestors gathered at Liverpool’s Pier Head from 2.00pm, while hundreds of anti-racism protestors assembled in opposition - which quickly erupted into a violence.
As seen in the video, what started as a peaceful protest turned nasty, as bricks were hurled at riot police, a phone shop was looted on Church Street and a police officer was forced off a motorbike and attacked. The Strand was eventually closed to motorists and Merseyside Police said 12 people were arrested for the disorder in the city centre.
A large police presence was seen across the city, with riot police creating a barricade between the two groups on the waterfront. Sadly, the violence continued throughout the evening and into the night, as around 300 demonstrators later staged an ‘Enough is Enough’ protest on County Road, in Walton.
Watch the video above to see the initial protests in Liverpool.
