This video More videos

Shocking footage shows a father and son violently attacking water bailiffs after being caught angling without a licence.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the shocking moment when a father and son assaulted water bailiffs at a fishery near Bridgnorth, Shrops, after being challenged over a rod licence.

Sidney Bowman, 75, and his son Andrew, 44, had been fishing when they were approached by the two Environment Agency officials who were checking for rod licences at Poole Hall Fisheries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'I refuse to give my details'

Topless Andrew Bowman, 44, can be seen sitting on a camping chair casually telling them: "It's at home. I refuse to give my details as I don't need to.

"I aint fishing no more. I'm leaving the fishery now so you have no reason to follow me."

After the officers cautioned Andrew for not providing his details, he became "verbally and physically threatening" and began to move his equipment.

Officers feared for their safety

The officers fearing for their safety moved a fishing knife away and said they were removing his fishing gear for evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Bowman is confronted and attacks two Environment Agency water bailiffs whilst fishing at Poole Hall Fisheries near Alveley - assisted by his dad Sidney Bowman. | Environment Agency / SWNS

Andrew then assaulted one officer by hitting him in the face before dad Sidney runs over saying: "He's my son."

Sidney also assaulted the officer by attempting to grab his chest, where the officer’s radio was, and in doing so poked him in the eye.

Aggressive anglers fined

Andrew was then taken to the ground after he refused to allow the officers to put handcuffs on him and police were also called to the scene.

The father and son have now been slapped with fines and costs of more than £12,000 following a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Bowman is confronted and attacks two Environment Agency water bailiffs whilst fishing at Poole Hall Fisheries near Alveley. | Environment Agency / SWNS

Andrew Bowman, of Dudley, West Mids., was ordered to pay fines totalling £6,937 and £50 in compensation.

He had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to assaulting of an emergency worker.

Sidney Bowman, 75, also of Dudley, admitted fishing and fishing without a licence.

Andrew Bowman is confronted and attacks two Environment Agency water bailiffs whilst fishing at Poole Hall Fisheries near Alveley. | Environment Agency / SWNS

He was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £5,128 - made up of a £660 fine for assault, £146 for fishing without a licence, a victim surcharge of £322 and costs of £4,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement the Environment Agency said: “These sentences handed out show that the courts will not allow assault of public servants to go unpunished.

“It sends out a strong message to other people trying to stop our officers from performing their duties.

“Our officers do endure abuse and threats of violence in carrying out important work to protect people and the environment.

Andrew Bowman is confronted and attacks two Environment Agency water bailiffs whilst fishing at Poole Hall Fisheries near Alveley. | Environment Agency / SWNS

“The Environment Agency will not hesitate to prosecute those that obstruct or assault its staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If people suspect illegal fishing incidents they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 807060.”