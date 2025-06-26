TUI encourages Brits to embark on a Jurassic World adventure

Inspired by the latest Jurassic World movie, TUI and Marella Cruise are encouraging Brit’s to discover the thrill of adventure through a variety of Jurassic-themed destinations and experiences across the world. The new movie “Jurassic World Rebirth” features some stunning filming locations across Thailand and Malta, showcasing landscapes that bring the prehistoric world to life.

Scheduled to premiere on July 2, the movie showcases thrill-seeking adventures, historical experiences and journeys to unexplored destinations. So, TUI has curated a range of experiences that echo the theme of the movie, giving holidaymakers the opportunity to embark on a thrilling adventure of their own.

Tropical South Thailand Phuket

With TUI Tour offerings, take advantage of visiting multiple Thai locations in a single journey. The Tropical South Thailand Phuket tour from Bangkok to Phuket is a multi-city tour that includes a three-day stay in Krabi, where guests can take a scenic road trip to Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, which served as a filming location for several scenes, particularly the striking Huai To Waterfall. Here, visitors can immerse themselves in the park’s tropical landscape.

Malta

Discover Tropical South Thailand Phuket.This 14-day TUI tour provides this unique experience, with prices starting from £1700pp. Departing from London Gatwick on the 17th of July 2025, and the tour includes transfers, experiences, a guide, and breakfast & lunch with 20kg hold luggage per adult.

Sail Three Seas Marella Cruise

Board the Marella Explorer 2, for a stop in Malta, home to the Malta Film Studios, where one of the film’s most intense scenes was shot. Only 13 minutes away from Valletta, is the village of Kal Kara. Located right at the edge of the Grand Harbour, it creates an exciting opportunity for guests to walk the same harbourside paths that doubled as the film’s shadowy dinosaur black market.

Marella Cruises offers a seven-night Sail Three Seas round trip from Dubrovnik, Croatia on Marella Explorer 2 from £1550 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Deck 8/9 inside cabin on an all-Inclusive basis. Calling at Dubrovnik, Croatia, Valletta, Malta, Catania, Sicily, Argostoli, Kefalonia, Corfu Town, Corfu, Kotor, Montenegro and Dubrovnik, Croatia. Includes easyJet flights from Cardiff to Dubrovnik, Croatia on 21 August 2025, luggage per person, transfers, tips, and service charges.

Natural History Museum

Mellieha Bay, Malta

Just outside of Valetta, lies Mellieha Bay, a stretch of coastline known for its beaches and high temperatures during the summertime. Just an hour from the capital, travellers can head into the heart of Valletta to visit St. George’s Square, where the high-octane dinosaur street chase was filmed. For those seeking a relaxing holiday, the Riviera Spa Resort offers an adult-only stay complete with pools, scenic views, and a variety of amenities that’s also adult-only. Nearby, guests can explore the island of Comino or enjoy restaurants and water sports right at their doorstep.

TUI offers a five-night holiday to Mellieha Bay, Malta staying at the 4T Riviera Spa Resort – A dults On lyon a bed & breakfast basis from £502 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Twin Room with Inland View and Balcony with flights departing from London Luton on 30th August 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui .co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Home to an iconic collection, London’s Natural History Museum features some of the world’s most important dinosaur relics, including a partial skeleton of the first Tyrannosaurus rex ever found, a Triceratops skull, and the massive armoured Scolosaurus. A must-visit destination for anyone curious about the rise and extinction of these legendary creatures.

