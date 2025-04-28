Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went on the Eurostar to the first time and travelled to the lesser-visited city in France, Lille.

Most people opt to go to Paris or Amsterdam on the Eurostar from London St Pancras Station as these European cities are the most popular. But, don’t sleep on Lille. All-in-all it took around an hour to get there due to the time difference, and immediately I was stunned by the beautiful buildings and how many different restaurants, shops, and bars there were.

I stayed at the Mercure Lille Centre Grand Place Hotel which was in the perfect location right in the heart of Lille, just behind opera house. The hotel is only three minutes’ walk from the city’s main square, Grand Place.

The hotel was only around a six-minute walk away from the Eurostar terminal, making it the perfect place to stay for the weekend away. The shops and restaurants of Vieux Lille are within a five-minute walk, as is the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de la Treille.

In Lille, you can explore the historic Vieux-Lille (Old Town), visit the Palais des Beaux-Arts for art, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the Grand Place, while also considering a visit to the Notre-Dame-de-la-Treille Cathedral and Parc de la Citadelle. I particularly enjoyed the Parc de la Citdaelle - there were so many people having a walk, running and enjoying the sunshine. I also visited the zoo here which was only $6 and had a fun time looking at the different animals from monkeys, Red panda, to meerkats.

There are stunning belfry’s in the city - and one you can actually climb up (when I go back I will do this!). You can get highest view of the whole city and its surroundings by climbing the 415 steps to the belfry. On a clear day at the top of the belfry, you can even see the Flanders mountains and the slag heaps!

The metro in Lille is amazing, allowing you to get to different areas of the city so easily. I actually took the metro to Roubaix, on the Belgian border. The city features ‘La Piscine’, a former Art Deco municipal swimming pool which is now a superb museum featuring major art collections of international renown.

Of course, the food during the trip was delicious. I in particular loved the restaurant, Café de Paris - Chez Boubier 1930, which was located just opposite the hotel. The restaurant mainly focuses on sirloin steak, and the steak is covered by their special butter and served with fries and salad. They place the steak on top of a burner to melt the butter. The service is friendly and the restaurant ambience is nice.

A bar that was lovely to sit at and enjoy a drink was La Capsule. Here you can enjoy a lively atmosphere with a wide selection of local and craft beers.

Wander through the magical streets of Lille, enjoy the views of the stunning buildings, enjoy the sunshine at the Citadel and eat really good food. It’s a perfect weekend away in a city that is less-visited than the likes of Paris and Rotterdam. Jump on the Eurostar and have a bon week-end.