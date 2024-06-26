Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Andrews Bay Clubhouse and Grill has launched its new seasonal menu showcasing the best of Scottish produce.

The grandeur of Fairmont St Andrews’ is apparent from a distance, while driving through Fife’s winding country roads travelling to the hotel it’s impressive facade is revealed beyond the hills, framed by a pristine lawn and well maintained shrubbery.

Beneath a vale of sunshine and blue skies with a backdrop of the North Sea it is an impressive sight that emits an immediate aura of luxury. The purpose of my trip to the East Coast was to sample the new seasonal menu at the resort’s restaurant, the St Andrews Bay Clubhouse and Grill.

Upon meeting my group in the lobby we were guided to the Kingdom of Fife suite for welcome champagne, cocktails and canapes before the main event. The room is possibly the most extravagant in the hotel’s offering and features a king-size bedroom, a separate living area with a fire place and dining table, and a private balcony overlooking the golf course and sea. It is elegantly decorated in bright neutral tones and makes for a very comfortable lounge space. You can see the different types of rooms available to book at the hotel here.

Kaitlin Wraight

After some old fashioneds and the hotel’s take on a pornstar martini (using rum instead of vodka) in a delightful presentation, I tried haggis bon bons and bruschetta - the former of which was well seasoned and crispy, and while the topping of the latter was flavoursome I found the bread to be slightly thin and flimsy.

We were then taken by taxi down to the clubhouse, which is in a separate building on the grounds. The restaurant’s interior is tastefully designed - classic dark wood furnishings against a plush light grey carpet. The navy walls in the room are brightened by huge windows lining the exterior. A 180-degree view of the moody elements and coastline on an overcast day outside along with the warm hue of light within gave the room a cosiness, though I can imagine sitting at the same spot on a clear sunny day would be quite a sight.

Once red and white wine were poured the starting course commenced: a seafood platter including prawns, fresh oysters, smoked salmon, lobster, crab and langoustine all seasoned with lemon and served with sourdough bread and optional dips. The platter was sweet and juicy, and as we had the means to essentially prepare the parts to our own tastes they were received well all round.

Fairmont

Following more wine we moved to the main - Scottish steak topped with parmesan, locally grown tomatoes and asparagus, served alongside hasselback potatoes. As the menu adapts seasonally all ingredients are fresh and this is evident in the taste. The beef was suitably charred and well seasoned; it was delicious.

Fairmont St Andrews and its restaurant are well-regarded globally and attract visitors from far and wide. I met a man from New York on a trip to Prague a few years ago and upon learning I was from Scotland, he told me that the two golf courses on the grounds of this hotel were regarded the best in the world by many in the sporting community, including himself.

The resort is perched on the coast, set on a 520-acre estate and holds five restaurants, bars which host evening entertainment, a spa and wellness facilities, as well as 212 guest rooms and suites. Only a couple of hours away from Glasgow by public transport or car the Fairmont makes a convenient location for a day trip to dine or mini break to stay, particularly one for a celebration.

Though I am no golfer I still felt this was a place for me, there was enough that catered to my interests and indulgences to make it a fully rounded luxury experience. I could still appreciate the surrounding greenery, which coupled with the remoteness of the location allowed my trip to authentically feel like an escape from the city.

It may be expected considering Fairmont St Andrews is a five-star hotel, but they do take their hospitality extremely seriously. I am not high maintenance by nature but it is experiences such as this one, where even the small details are considered and treated with regard, that demonstrate the mental bliss lavishness can bestow.

It was the small efforts combined that encouraged me to put down my phone, tune out the background noise and relax in the moment.