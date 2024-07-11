Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re all energised by the taste of summer these past couple of weeks, and let’s face it – especially as we look outside our windows and see gloomy, overcast skies again, none of us want the sunshine to end. Now, it doesn’t have to thanks to IHG Hotels & Resorts.

That's because we have a bit of bright news to share: starting today, guests at participating IHG Hotels & Resorts properties can now borrow the sun amongst these back-too-soon grey, dreary UK days.

To experience some sunshine again, guests just need to visit the front desk and ask for a premium sun lamp (officially referred to as a SAD – or seasonal affective disorder – lamp).

Summer is over after only two weeks but IHG Hotels and Resorts will help you still enjoy the sunshine at its UK hotels.

It’s been proven that sitting by a SAD lamp for about 30 minutes can help improve your mood considerably, and now via IHG’s Borrow the Sun Programme, guests can bring back some brightness throughout the entirety of their stays.

The offer is redeemable until September 1 (while supplies last).

The participating IHG Hotels & Resorts properties across the UK, include:

Crowne Plaza Dublin Blanchardstown - Dublin, UK

Holiday Inn Doncaster – Doncaster, UK

Holiday Inn London – Shepperton – London, UK

Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen City Centre - Aberdeen, UK

Kimpton Fitzroy London – London, UK

voco St. David’s Cardiff - Cardiff, UK

voco Grand Central - Glasgow, UK