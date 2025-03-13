Burnley’s Finsley Gate Wharf has been included in a new free guide for ‘Places to Visit in the North West’.

The UK’s largest canal charity the Canal and River Trust has published a new free guide to Places to Visit in the North West, with maps, information about visitor facilities and free activities, and ways to get the most out of visiting the region’s canals and rivers.

Burnley's historic Finsley Gate Wharf has been brought back to life in 2021 following a £2.9m. restoration project which resulted in a new community heritage and learning hub, café bar, restaurant, function room, guest house and garden.

The guide describes Finsley Gate Wharf as: “Once the cotton-weaving capital of the world, Burnley offers one of the best surviving industrial landscapes, with weaving sheds, spinning mills, engine houses, warehouses and worker’s homes to explore.

“Visitors can walk along Burnley Embankment to enjoy the views across the town, stop at the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre, explore Finsley Gate Wharf and enjoy a drink or bite to eat, and pause for a picnic in the Edwardian Thompson Park.”

Opened in 1801, Finsley Gate was an important regional boating centre in the 19th Century, fuelling the Industrial Revolution.

Known locally as Mile Wharf, it is located on a sharp bend of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal next to Burnley’s famous one-mile-long embankment across the Calder Valley – the ‘Straight Mile’ – one of Britain’s Seven Wonders of the Waterways.

Jon Horsfall, Canal and River Trust’s director for the North West, said: “The Canal and River Trust cares for over 438 miles of canals in the North West, providing free to visit outdoor open spaces, and the chance to connect with nature and the region’s rich canal history. Every year, millions of people visit our waterways to be active, relax and to enjoy the scenic landscapes our canals offer.

“Our canals provide free and low-cost family-friendly days out by the water, and the chance to have some fabulous waterside experiences this Easter.

“We want to encourage more people to visit our canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks so they can experience the physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by water, and find out more about the work of our charity to care for the nation’s world-famous historic network.”