Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having fond memories of travelling to Butlin’s Skegness as a child, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from an adults-only Big Weekender. I was curious and maybe even slightly sceptical. Having convinced my friends that this was a great opportunity for a girls weekend, it felt like a lot was riding on it…

Luckily, from the moment we arrived the excitement was palpable. Whether it’s a hen do or football team - almost everyone is there with friends rather than their partners - and of course the kids have been left at home!

Butlin’s knows how to create a fun, unpretentious environment where people can let their hair down. It’s like a playground for grown-ups. We were constantly chatting with other guests about their funny t-shirts, creative fancy dress and came away planning our next Big Weekender with friends we made. The good news is they run right through winter and new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What stood out the most was the sheer variety of things to do. The Butlin’s app was really handy for keeping on top of the activities we wanted to do. You can see the full timetable and easily get directions for each event.

Tribute acts at Butlin's felt like a big show at Wembley | Butlin's

There were some recognisable names there too including Melvin O’Doom, Artful Dodger, East 17, Five and Louise Redknapp. I actually preferred the tribute bands, they were surprisingly good. Particularly Rule the World, as Take That. There were moments during their performance when we forgot we were in Skegness. We felt instead like we were front row at Wembley. Someone even threw their bra up on stage…

Some of the events are so popular that people arrive an hour before to secure a spot. If queuing isn’t your thing, you can opt to add VIP to your booking. It was a relief to know that with VIP we had guaranteed entry. However, even with VIP, if you want a table for events like Bingo Bango, it’s still worth arriving early!

I think this was the most popular show of the weekend. They even had a Bingo Bango pre-show. The whole room was up and on their feet, dancing and singing along… except Steve. Steve was sat down and didn’t join in. As punishment, the hosts pulled him up on stage and sufficiently embarrassed him. Luckily he was a good sport and did walk away with a free t-shirt!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the app to best keep up with events | NW

The other prizes were hilariously random. Think inflatable unicorns and Santa suits (yes, in September!). The absurdity was all part of the fun. Even though we squeezed in a few games of bingo, it’s more about the mass karaoke and impromptu dance offs.

The biggest mistake we made was not putting more effort into our fancy dress. This is a huge part of the weekend. Some of my favourites included the cast of Super Mario, a swarm of bees and an army-themed ‘Sunday Survivors’. The sense of camaraderie that everyone being dressed up brought really adds to the weekend’s vibe. We headed out as disco cowgirls on the Saturday but quickly realised that cowgirl hats were everywhere. Next time we’ll aim for something more original.

2025 Replay Weekender from £79 Butlin’s offers a three night Replay Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Blue, Charlie Simpson, Chesney Hawkes plus many more from £79pp on 28 February 2025. Price is based on two sharing a two bedroom Silver Roomin Skegnessand includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to www.bigweekends.com.

Bottomless brunch was a lively way to start the day. We arrived right on time for our slot to find that everyone else had been queuing for ages! It’s definitely worth arriving early because we had to queue for 15 minutes to get in. This was sadly time lost on our two-hour booking. Once we did get in, we were greeted with a glass of Prosecco. The DJ was straight in with the excitement, getting each table to nominate volunteers for games. We were standing on chairs, dancing on poles and even did a giant conga line around the building. It really became more about the DJ and the activities than it was about the bottomless drinks.

Each evening we ate at the deck restaurant which is included with the premium dining plan. The buffet style was perfect for making sure everyone in the group was happy. Some of us had roast dinner every day whilst others enjoyed the Wok station, Mediterranean dishes and fresh meat from the grill. Having a range of different stations, with new dishes each evening meant we never felt bored of the options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even the dining is fun in fancy dress | NW

The Maple lodge accommodation is perfect if you’re happy to be slightly further away from the hustle and bustle of the main area. It has a separate check-in area which helps you beat the arrival queues. It’s only a 5 minute walk to the main area and there’s a short tunnel that allows you to walk straight under the main road. The tunnel is also a great spot for your Butlin’s photos! We caught some beautiful sunsets from our balcony and being slightly further away meant that we didn’t hear any of the noise from the venues. It was the best of both worlds.

As soon as we stepped inside the lodge, we were joking about it being nicer than our homes. The open-plan living area was spacious, modern and filled with natural light. With room for six people, it never felt cramped. The en-suite in the main bedroom was another pleasant surprise and whilst there was slightly less space in the other two bedrooms, we found that we spent most of our time in the living area anyway.

The new lodges are very comfortable | NW

We hit the jackpot with the weather for the first two days. We spent our time playing games and catching up on the balcony. Even though the weather turned on the third day, it was just as nice being curled up on the sofas and watching the rain drops trickle down the French doors. We did feel the need to stick the heating on but were surprised at how quickly the lodge got warm and cosy. This is great reassurance heading into the winter months.

The three-night format gave us the flexibility for everyone to take part in the things they wanted to do, without feeling rushed. One friend who had to leave early for work was genuinely sad to miss out on the final day’s activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butlin’s Big Weekender is a fantastic blend of nostalgia, fun and high-energy entertainment. The Big Weekenders take place all year round so it’s a great opportunity to book one in for the new year and break up the winter blues.

We laughed for hours on the journey home recalling funny moments from our trip. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a few days of carefree fun - start planning your fancy dress now!