World's most financially-powerful clubs: Burnley in top 75

Burnley Football Club have been ranked amongst the top 75 most financially powerful outfits in the world by a new study released by a leading global football business company.



Carried out by Soccerex, the report rates clubs on five different criteria - player assets, fixed assets (such as the stadium and training facilities), cash in the bank, potential owner investment, and net debt - in an effort to offer a more rounded and holistic outlook on clubs' financial muscle in a 21st century game flooded with unparalleled riches.

Coming in in 72nd in the Soccerex Football Finance 100, Burnley - the 46th most economically influential outfit in European football - pipped a host of household names and historic football clubs in the table, including Boca Juniors, River Plate, Feyenoord, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Besiktas, Santos, Fenerbahce, and CSKA Moscow.

The Clarets, who currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, enjoyed a barnstorming first half of the 2017/18 campaign with Sean Dyche looking to ensure that their good form continues into the new year across their remaining 16 league fixtures.

Known for consistently punching above their financial weight, the Turf Moor side - which boasts a squad value of £82m and fixed assets of £19m - are the 16th most financially powerful club in the UK, a fact which makes their lofty standing in the Premier League all the more impressive given the economic might of their direct competitors.

Dyche's side are also amongst the best-run clubs from the British isles, operating with a debt of just £20m: the fourth-lowest on the list amongst UK teams behind Arsenal (£8m), Leicester City (£14m), and Manchester City (£15m).

With £8m in the bank and a potential owner investment of £3m, Burnley have less scope for financial expansion than other sides, but surpassing expectation has been a club speciality for years, with every one of the British clubs ahead of the Clarets in the Soccerex table boasting a squad worth at least £44m more than Burnley's despite all but the heavy-hitting top six of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur sitting below the Clarets in the Premier League table.

To see the full table, go to http://mysoccerex.com/Soccerex_Football_Finance_100_2018.pdf