Wolves Hungry for Silverware!

Their opponents were hotly fancied Mill Hill Reds, a team who have been chosen to make up the bulk of the Hyndburn & Ribble Valley District team Under 11’s this season.

A tightly contested first half saw both sides going close with chances, with Mill Hill winning the battle in midfield but Wolves defending stoutly and always looking dangerous on the break, through Samuel Ives and Grayson Hall. The superb pairing of Jack Clegg and Brodie Eglin made several last ditch challenges and blocks to ensure that the half finished goalless.

The bulk of the action came in a wonderful second half of football, with Mill Hill getting their noses in front with a well-worked goal, tucked away by the dangerous Lancaster. Wolves had Raife Kershaw to thank for several good stops and being alert to the ball over the top to keep his side in the contest. But, the tide turned when Josh Mashiter received a typically measured through-ball from James Allen on the half-way line before out pacing the home team’s defence and slotting home from an acute angle to bring the scores level.

Moments later, after good work in midfield from the tireless Jayden Heap, Ives turned on the edge of the area to curl the ball home and put Wolves ahead – thoroughly deserved for the momentum they were starting to gain and the midfield battle that was being won by the excellent Haworth and Heap.

Wolves knew that they would have to face a barrage of attacks in the final 10 minutes, and it was through a rare lapse in concentration that Mill Hill restored parity with a free header at the back post, again through Lancaster.

With extra-time looming, Mill Hill hit the post with an effort and brought another outstanding stop from Kershaw and Wolves had three chances that on any other day could have found the back of the net, one superbly engineered by the talented Hall.

With a minute remaining though, Josh Mashiter again picked the ball up on the half way line and beat two defenders only to see his effort saved by the goalkeeper, which he then smashed home for his 45th goal of the season to send the Wolves supporters into delirium!

Managers Dave Allen and Martin Heap were full of praise for the team afterwards: ‘Every one of the lads was unbelievable today. They showed great character and put in a wonderful performance. It was a pleasure to watch them battle for everything and we are so proud of them!’